Colorado counties to see new recreation fees at local campgrounds and day-use sites

By AppliedXL Automation

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to implement new recreation fees at campgrounds and day-use sites within the Uncompahgre Field Office (UFO) boundaries, affecting Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel Counties in Colorado.

Starting May 21, 2025, fees will be introduced at five existing campgrounds and three proposed campgrounds, as well as eight day-use recreation sites.

Campground fees will be set at $12 per night per site, while day-use sites will charge $4 per vehicle per day. An annual day-use pass will be available for $20.

The fees aim to support the protection of natural resources, public health and safety, and to enhance access to public lands.

Fee adjustments will be based on the Western U.S. Consumer Price Index to keep up with rising management and maintenance costs.

Holders of America the Beautiful Passes and similar passes will receive a 50% discount on expanded amenity fees.

The BLM has conducted a public comment period and consulted with the Southwest Resource Advisory Council to finalize the business plan for these fees.

To view the original document on the Federal Register, click here.