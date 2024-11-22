CPR Classical Presents: Awadagin Pratt at the Newman Center

"This will be the final performance of this program that I've been playing since 2021 coming out of COVID," pianist Awadagin Pratt told CPR Classical's Karla Walker.

"It's interesting because there are seven short pieces linked together." Pratt links the pieces together by playing the pieces consecutively or improvising between them.

Improvising in concerts is something that goes back as far as Bach's time (1685-1750). "In those times if all you could do was read the written music and play that, you were considered an amateur," says Pratt.

The Naumburg International Piano Competition winner and Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient makes his Friends of Chamber Music debut on December 4th at DU's Newman Center with his interpretations of Rachmaninoff, Chopin, Glass and more.

