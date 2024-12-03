Trial in the death of rising cycling star Magnus White postponed until March 2025

The trial for a woman accused of killing 17-year-old competitive cyclist Magnus White in 2023 has been postponed until March 2025.

Yeva Smilianska was set for a five-day trial to start on Dec. 16. But according to court documents, prosecutors requested a continuance on Nov. 7, due to an essential witness’ absence. Both prosecuting and defense attorneys agreed that the trial couldn’t proceed without Trooper Sean McCall’s testimony.

Smilianska agreed to waive her right to a speedy trial to accommodate the date change. Both sides sought to re-set the trial to March 17.

In an email, White’s family expressed anger and frustration at the delay.

“For more than 16 months, our family has been living in this painful state of uncertainty since Magnus was stolen from us. Now that uncertainty stretches another three and a half months into the future, with the possibility of up to eight more weeks until sentencing after the trial concludes,” the family said in a statement released through their nonprofit, The White Line Foundation. “As we go through another holiday season without Magnus, we now face months more of waiting for resolution.”

According to the arrest affidavit, authorities say Smilianska, a 24-year-old Ukrainian immigrant, was driving a 2004 Toyota Matrix southbound on Highway 119 south of 63rd Street in Boulder at the time of the accident. White was finishing up a training ride in preparation for the 2023 UCI World Mountain Bike Championships in Scotland when he was struck from behind 15 minutes away from his home in Gunbarrel. He later died from his injuries.

Smilianska told officers that she lost control of her vehicle due to a steering malfunction. The arrest affidavit alleges she fell asleep at the wheel. She pleaded not guilty to one count of felony vehicular homicide in May.

White was a rising star in the cycling world. He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championship and raced for the USA Cycling Team for two seasons of European Cyclocross racing. He also competed in the 2022 and 2023 UCI Cyclocross World Championships.

Through The White Line Foundation, his parents, Michael and Jill, have worked to bring awareness for the safety of all vulnerable road users through legislation on the local, state and federal levels.