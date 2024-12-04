Feliz Navidad! An hour of Christmas in Latin America

Jessie Jacobs and special guest Fernando Villanea for a Christmas adventure through Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico, Puerto Rico and more in “Feliz Navidad.”

Christmas is a big deal in many Latin American countries, which gives us a wealth of Latin American Christmas music to enjoy on CPR Classical this season. Last year, we brought you a half hour of mariachi, afro-cuban music, salsa and stories behind beloved Christmas tunes like "Feliz Navidad." New for 2023, tune in for an entire hour as we tour Central and South America through powerful ballads, unique instruments, and memorable performances.

Not only will you hear Latin American versions of familiar Christmas tunes like "Jingle Bells" and Tchaikovsky’s "Waltz of the Flowers," but listen for musical traditions from across the region — like “El Burrito de Belén.”

2024 Airings:

December 5, 2 p.m.

December 13, 9 a.m.

December 18, 6 p.m.

December 24, 3 p.m.

