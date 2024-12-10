Sound the victory bells! We have a winner in the 2024 Carol Countdown

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Hark! How the bells, sweet silver bells, all seem to say: “We are the 2024 champion!”

After losing a hard-fought battle in 2023 to first-time champion “Silent Night,” “Carol of the Bells” took out last year’s champion in the first round! It faced Gloria Shayne’s Cold-War era “Do You Hear What I Hear?” in Round 2, the traditional French tune “Angels We Have Heard on High” in the quarterfinals, knocked out newcomer Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” in the semifinals and finally faced multi-year champion “O Holy Night” in the championship.

“Carol of the Bells” has been a favorite here in the States since it came to America in 1922. And it’s been a Colorado favorite over the 16 years of CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown. This is the sixth time “Carol of the Bells” has been crowned champion.

Congratulations to “Carol of the Bells,” your 2024 champion! A huge thank you for voting in CPR Classical’s 16th annual Carol Countdown. You’ll hear carols and more celebrating the warmth and comfort of this season during the Sound of the Season, so stay tuned through the end of the year and beyond.

CPR Classical’s morning host, Kabin Thomas, is taking over hosting duties for the Carol Countdown show this year! Three full hours of familiar favorites that are bound to have you singing along.

Carol Countdown 2024 air times:

Dec. 10, 7 a.m.

Dec. 14, 8 a.m.

Dec. 16, 12 p.m.

Dec. 19, 4 p.m.

Dec. 25, 9 a.m.