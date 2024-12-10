Vail Resorts’ season pass sales took a dip heading into the ski season in Colorado.

The Broomfield-based resort giant, which owns the Epic Pass, said pass sales were down 2 percent from last year in an update to investors. That led to a 4 percent drop in revenue from selling passes. That’s because more people are opting to buy day passes instead, which are substantially cheaper than season passes.

Vail CEO Kristen Lynch said last winter’s limited snowfall was partly to blame for the drop in ticket sales. Last season, a lack of snow early in the season across much of the U.S., including in Colorado, kept people away from the mountains. Late-season storms helped resorts play catch up, but they weren’t enough to make up for the slow start.

Lynch noted that the weather looks more promising this year. Some of the company’s major resorts in North America were able to open early. In Colorado, the back bowls at Vail’s namesake resort had the earliest opening date since 2018.