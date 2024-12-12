Colorado Arts Spotlight, Dec. 12 – 15: TubaChristmas, Chris Noth and more

Colorado offers a variety of performances and events for all ages in music, theater, dance, and visual arts.

From traditional holiday-themed shows to opportunities to engage in other activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

Arts and culture news

Film and TV star Chris Noth at VisionBox

Chris Noth returns to Denver to reprise his role as George Bailey in Visionbox's one-night-only radio play production of "It's a Wonderful Life," a collaboration that began through shared academic roots with Visionbox founder and co-artistic director Jennifer McCray Rincón. The two attended Yale’s drama program around the same time.

"Whenever someone from Yale Drama who's in the business calls out, I want to help out any way I can or be a part of it just because it's a small community of us,” Noth explained.

Widely known for his roles in "Sex and the City" and "The Good Wife," Noth sees profound meaning in this classic holiday tale.

“It's such an American story,” he said. “You see the dreamer in George, the dreamer of adventure and big things in life, and ‘I'm going here and I'm going there and I'm going to do this.’ And he's just got such a great spirit of adventure and that's very American.”

While most audiences are likely familiar with Frank Capra’s 1946 film version, Noth believes the radio-play format — with the actors stepping up to deliver their lines into a set of microphones arrayed on the stage — enhances the story.

"I think the conceit of the radio play brings a great sense of period to what we're doing,” said Noth. “There is just that feeling of America in the thirties and forties and fifties."

“It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” has two performances on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Elaine Wolf Theatre in Denver.

‘A Colorado Christmas’ from the Colorado Symphony and CPR Classical

Amanda Tipton Image by Amanda Tipton Photography | FB- Amanda Tipton-Photographer | IG - @amandatiptonphotography

The Colorado Symphony's annual holiday concert series returns to Boettcher Concert Hall this weekend, featuring traditional carols and seasonal favorites.

Denver vocalist Devin DeSantis hosts the performances, which showcase the talents of the Colorado Symphony Chorus and Colorado Children's Chorale. The program includes a holiday sing-along and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This family-friendly program, sponsored by CPR Classical, continues the symphony's tradition of holiday performances, blending orchestral arrangements with choral music and audience participation.

Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Broadway Hit 'Funny Girl' Arrives at Buell Theatre

Matthew Murphy Hannah Shankman and Izaiah Montaque Harris in the National Tour of "Funny Girl."

The beloved musical "Funny Girl" brings its Broadway sparkle to Denver's Performing Arts Center for a two-week run.

The show tells the true story of legendary performer Fanny Brice, who defied expectations to become one of Broadway's most celebrated stars.

The touring production features Jule Styne's iconic score, including Broadway standards "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People," as the story follows Brice's journey from New York's Lower East Side to theatrical stardom.

For viewers who are only familiar with Barbra Streisand’s movie version, “I think to bring that same story that so many folks are familiar with via film to the stage at Broadway-scale is just such a unique opportunity,” said John Ekeberg, executive director of the Broadway and Cabaret Divisions at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The ensemble includes Littleton native Courtney Brady, a Chatfield High School graduate, returning to perform in her home state. The "Funny Girl" National Tour plays at the Buell Theatre Dec. 10 through 22.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Art: ArtLab Alumni Exhibition (Dec. 13 - Jan. 18, A.I.R. Annex Gallery, Denver).

PlatteForum hosting its first-ever alumni show. This free exhibition will feature the work of four former PlatteForum ArtLab interns. ArtLab is an art internship program for high-school students, primarily from Title 1 schools in the Denver area.

Music: A Colorado Christmas with The Colorado Symphony (Dec. 14, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver).

This concert, presented by CPR Classical, features a program of holiday favorites performed by the Colorado Symphony.

Music: Indie 102.3’s December Local 303 Meetup (Dec. 16, Globe Hall, Denver).

Indie 102.3 hosts its monthly program to highlight local musicians in the Colorado scene. This is a free, all-ages event, but attendees aged 16 and under need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Music: TubaChristmas Concert (Dec. 15, Sculpture Park, Denver).

Over 100 tuba players, dressed for the occasion and with decorated instruments, will assemble to play holiday music at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Music: Holiday BrassFest 2024 (Dec. 14, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver)

This community concert is a chance to play alongside the Denver Brass. Register online or at the door starting at 9:30 a.m. Rehearsal is at 10:00, and the performance begins at 11:30 in the DPAC Outdoor Galleria.

Music: Denver Jazz Orchestra: Holiday Show (Dec. 15, Dazzle, Denver).

This concert will feature jazz interpretations of holiday favorites.

Music: Sound of the Rockies & Timberliners: A Christmas Carol (Dec. 14, Gates Concert Hall, Denver).

This musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol will be performed a cappella by Sound of the Rockies, the Timberliners Choruses, along with other soloists and actors.

Music: Holly Jolly Family Concert (Dec. 14, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver).

This concert features popular holiday music and includes sing-alongs and gift bags for children.

Music: Jonathan Dove's "The Adventures of Pinocchio" (Dec. 14 - 15, eTown Hall, Boulder)

Mario Barbosa conducts Boulder Opera Company’s one-hour family production, aiming to introduce children to opera through the familiar story of a wooden puppet who longs to be a real boy. The production is recommended for children ages 4 and older.

Theater: Holigays with A to Z (Dec. 14, Curious Theatre Company, Denver).

This drag cabaret performance features holiday music and comedy from five Denver-based drag performers.

Theater: Funny Girl (Dec. 10 - 22, Buell Theatre, Denver).

This Broadway revival tells the story of Fanny Brice, a performer who rose to fame on Broadway in the early 20th century.

Dance: Granny Dances to A Holiday Drum (Dec. 7 - 22, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Denver)

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance celebrates its 33rd season with a special Spanish translation performance of its enduring holiday classic on Friday, Dec. 13th. There will also be an online viewing option through early January.

Festival: Latkes and Lights Hanukkah Celebration (Dec. 15, JCC Denver, Denver).

The third annual installment of this festive event includes games, gifts, music, and a latke contest at the Jewish Community Center.

Iceformance LLC Iceformance Holiday Show at Number 38 Brewery in Denver.

Other fun: Holiday Ice Show with Iceformance (Dec. 14 & 22, Denver Pavilions, Denver).

Local skaters from Iceformance will put on a holiday-themed ice show set to live music by the Queen City Rovers.

Other fun: Holiday Ice Show (Dec. 13, Apex Center ICE Arena, Arvada).

Local skaters will perform to holiday music. Admission is free.

Other fun: Roshni presents Holiday Stories (Dec. 14, House of Friendship, Aurora).

This event invites the community to reflect on the year and celebrate.

Northern Colorado

Music: Friday Afternoon Concert: Boulder Bach Festival (Dec. 13, Longmont Museum, Longmont).

The Fellowship Artist Vocal Ensemble from the Boulder Bach Festival will sing a variety of holiday songs. Soprano Alice del Simone and baritone O’Neil Jones will also perform.

Music: Loveland Opera Theatre Celebrates the Holidays (Dec. 15, TPC Colorado Ballroom, Berthoud).

Attendees can enjoy holiday music, heavy appetizers and desserts. There will also be a small silent auction.

Other Fun: RMRP Open House (Dec. 14, Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, Fort Collins).

Attendees can meet the raptors that live at the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program and learn more about the work that they do.

Southern Colorado

Theater: Christmastown: A Holiday Noir (Dec. 13 and 14, Adams State University, Alamosa).

The play, presented by the Adams State Theatre, is a parody of film noir with a holiday twist and is appropriate for all ages.

Music: Holiday Extravaganz (Dec. 13, ENT Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs)

The Colorado Springs Conservatory’s third annual Holiday Extravaganz celebrates student musicians as they perform treasured classics and original works.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News El Pueblo History Museum, Pueblo, Jan. 30, 2024.

Other Fun: El Pueblo History Museum Holiday Cultural Festival (Dec. 14, El Pueblo History Museum, Pueblo)

This free event honors the city’s culture and includes access to the exhibits, live music by local artists, games for kids and light refreshments. The celebration runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Western Slope

Music: Holiday Horizons: SHAPING a Musical Holiday (Dec. 14 & 15, Asteria Theatre, Grand Junction).

The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and the Western Colorado Chorale will perform a selection of classic Christmas carols and holiday favorites. The performance, at CMU’s Asteria theatre, will be conducted by Charles Latshaw and Dirk Johnson.

High Country

Theater: Every Christmas Story Ever Told! (Dec. 11 - 30, Breckenridge Theater, Breckenridge).

The actors in this show have decided to forgo performing A Christmas Carol and instead will put on their take on every Christmas story ever told. The show is described as family-friendly.

Other Fun: Light Up the Night (Dec. 14, Lodge at Mountaineer Square Plaza, Mt. Crested Butte).

This free community event features live music, a Christmas tree and menorah lighting, pictures with Santa, and other festive activities.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

