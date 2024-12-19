All Clear Creek County residents and businesses without power Thursday morning, cause unclear

Updated on Dec. 19, 2024 at 11:45 a.m.

The number of Xcel customers in Clear Creek County still without power had fallen to about 400 as of 11:30 a.m.

Several power outages left all of Clear Creek County without power Thursday morning. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s office said it does not know what caused the outages, which began around 3 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., over 3,000 customers, including residences and government offices, were without power. The towns of Silver Plume, Georgetown, Empire, Lawson, Dumont, Idaho Springs, Golden, Russell Gulch, Central City and Black Hawk are among the areas still impacted.

Xcel Energy said its crews are working to fix the problems. The company expects service to be fully back online by 1:30 p.m. Thursday, though that timetable may change.

This is a developing story and will be updated.