Suspect charged with bias-related crime for allegedly attacking Grand Junction TV employee

Updated on Dec. 19, 2024 at 12:19 p.m.

A 39-year-old man is in Mesa County Jail for attacking an employee of a Grand Junction television station after first confronting him about his nationality.

Patrick Egan faces charges of bias-related crimes, second degree assault and harassment, according to a press release from the Grand Junction Police Department. In a news story published Wednesday night, Grand Junction’s KKCO reports the attack occurred outside their station and that the victim was a KKCO news employee.

The employee suffered minor injuries, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to police, the victim was driving from Delta to Grand Junction when Egan began following him.

At a stoplight on Highway 6 and 50 near 25 Road, Egan rolled down his window and shouted at the victim, allegedly saying, “Are you even a U.S. Citizen? This is Trump’s America now! I’m a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!” according to the arrest affidavit from the incident.

The victim then called the manager of the station who instructed him to drive back to the TV station. When he arrived, Egan again confronted him, asking for the victim’s ID. When the victim ran toward the door, he was tackled by Egan, according to the affidavit. Egan then began to choke the man before other KKCO employees intervened and held Egan until police arrived.

The KKCO employee was evaluated on site when officers arrived and Egan was arrested and taken to the Mesa County Jail. KKCO reports Egan was working for a local taxi company at the time of the attack.

KKCO leadership said they were unable to comment at this time. Egan is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and may be updated.