Colorado Matters’ 9th Holiday Extravaganza: See some of our favorite moments

By Hart Van Denburg
The crowd for the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza at Central Presbyterian Church in Denver
The 2024 Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza, Dec. 12, 2024 at Central Presbyterian Church in Denver.

The Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza has come a long way from a fly-by-the-seat-of-our-pants experiment in the CPR Performance Studio nine years ago. Now Ryan Warner and Chandra Thomas Whitfield host a packed house at Central Presbyterian Church in Denver. This year we welcomed Denver East High School graduate and singer/songwriter Kayla Marque, comedian Joshua Danger Emerson, poet Confidence Omenai, conductor Scott O’Neil, and Rabbi Joe Black. Here are a few of our favorite photos from the evening.

CPR Classical host Kabin Thomas plays his tuba at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza
CPR Classical host Kabin Thomas serves as master of ceremonies - and plays his tuba.
Colorado Matters hosts Ryan Warner and Chandra Whitfield Thomas
Colorado Matters hosts Ryan Warner and Chandra Thomas Whitfield on stage.
Singer Kayla Marque on stage at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza
Singer/songwriter Kayla Marque, a Denver East High School graduate.
Colorado Matters hosts Ryan Warner and Chandra Thomas Whitfield speak with singer Kayla Marque
Colorado Matters hosts Ryan Warner and Chandra Thomas Whitfield chat with singer/songwriter Kayla Marque.
Guests arrive for the 2024 Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza
Guests arrive for the 2024 Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza, Dec. 12, 2024 at Central Presbyterian Church in Denver.
Colorado Public Radio President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt snaps a photo at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza
Colorado Public Radio President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt snaps a photo as guests arrive for the 2024 Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza.
Comedian Josh Danger Emerson on stage at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza
Denver comedian Joshua Danger Emerson.
Poet Confidence Omenai on stage at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza
Aurora poet Confidence Omenai.
Poet Confidence Omenai on stage at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza
Aurora poet Confidence Omenai on stage at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza.
Colorado Matters host Chandra Thomas Whitfield on stage
Colorado Matters host Chandra Thomas Whitfield.
Conductor Scott O’Neil at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza 2024
Conductor Scott O’Neil breaks down “Somewhere Over The Rainbow."
Conductor Scott O’Neil at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza 2024
Conductor Scott O’Neil.
Rabbi Joe Black sings and plays guitar at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza
Rabbi Joe Black at the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza.
Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner in his Hanukkah jammies
Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner in his Hanukkah jammies at Central Presbyterian Church in Denver, closing out the Holiday Extravaganza.

