Colorado Matters’ 9th Holiday Extravaganza: See some of our favorite moments

The Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza has come a long way from a fly-by-the-seat-of-our-pants experiment in the CPR Performance Studio nine years ago. Now Ryan Warner and Chandra Thomas Whitfield host a packed house at Central Presbyterian Church in Denver. This year we welcomed Denver East High School graduate and singer/songwriter Kayla Marque, comedian Joshua Danger Emerson, poet Confidence Omenai, conductor Scott O’Neil, and Rabbi Joe Black. Here are a few of our favorite photos from the evening.
