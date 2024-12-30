Colorado leaders react to death of former President Jimmy Carter

Several Colorado politicians have released statements memorializing former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away Sunday at the age of 100.

Leading the way were members of Carter’s party, many of whom said the Democrat set an example for others.

Gov. Jared Polis said Carter “advanced the American ideals we cherish most; human rights, international cooperation, compassion, and treating every American equally.” He also shared his gratitude for Carter's “leadership, service, and deep dedication to our strong and resilient nation during his time in office and beyond.”

Others highlighted Carter’s lifelong commitment to public service from serving in the Navy to state Senator to governor to president.

“President Jimmy Carter campaigned on telling the truth to the American people, and he kept his promise. He was a devoted family man, principled statesman, and champion for rural communities. His post-presidency set a global standard for dignity and selflessness,” said Sen. Michael Bennet.

Sen. John Hickenlooper said Carter was “as good as it gets.”

“Jimmy Carter was first and foremost a good man, in the purest sense of the words. A champion of human rights. A trailblazer for affordable housing. A veteran. And a President who never forgot his roots as a peanut farmer,” said Hickenlooper.

Rep. Jason Crow, a fellow veteran, said the United States and the world were better because of Carter’s work, highlighting Carter’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity, building homes across America and the world.

“He leaves behind a life-long legacy of moral integrity, leadership, and dedication to peace and human rights,” said Crow.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen added Carter’s “compassion and humility will inspire future generations.”

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib said Carter “exemplified the best of us.”

“As President, he helped us move on from an era of American history punctuated by the Watergate scandal with his positivity, grace, and calm,” Murib said. “His life and his service to the United States reminds us that we are bigger than our politics and his reminder that “to be true to ourselves, we must be true to others” is a lesson we should hold close as we enter the new year.”

Colorado Republicans also praised Carter, even as the party in the past had used Carter as a political foil.

“His lifelong commitment to humanitarian efforts, particularly through Habitat for Humanity, demonstrated his enduring dedication to uplifting others,” said the Colorado Republican Party. “While we may have had differing political views, we honor his legacy of service, faith, and compassion. President Carter’s deep commitment to his values and his tireless work to make the world a better place will be remembered by generations to come.”

GOP Rep. Greg Lopez described Carter as “a dedicated civil servant, who strove to do what he thought was right.”

Rep.-elect Jeff Hurd said he mourns “the loss of President Jimmy Carter. He was a man of faith and compassion, whose commitment to humanitarian efforts helped change the course of history.”

Meanwhile Rep.-elect Gave Evans said, “President Carter's legacy carried long beyond his time as our 39th president. It is appropriate we honor and acknowledge his service in the U.S. Navy, efforts with Habitat for Humanity, and his lifetime of public service.”

Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette put it simply.

“President Carter lived a life of kindness and public service,” she said, “My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find comfort in knowing his legacy will live on for generations.”

Federal lawmakers and the public will get to pay their respects. Carter is expected to lie in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in January, ahead of a state funeral. Biden declared Jan. 9, a National Day of Mourning and ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days.

Congress passed one honor for Carter earlier this month: a bill to rename the post office in Carter’s hometown of Plains, GA as the Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter Post Office. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and the House, 381-15. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was one of the Republican lawmakers who voted against renaming the post office for the Carters.

The bill is currently with Biden, who has yet to sign it.