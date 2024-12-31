Our picks for concerts to kick off the new year

New Year, same incredible music ensembles in Colorado. In the spirit of turning a new leaf, let’s make it ‘New year, new music in your future!’ Here’s our picks for January concerts to kick off 2025.

Friends of Chamber Music: Pianist Tony Siqi Yun

Jan. 5, 4 p.m., Newman Center



Canadian pianist and recent Julliard graduate Tony Siqi Yun makes his Friends of Chamber music debut on their Sunday recital series. It’s a program that looks like a hug from a familiar friend, including Liszt’s "Isoldens Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde after Wagner” and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata'.

CPR Classical Presents: Mozart and Now with the Colorado Symphony

Jan. 10-12, Boettcher Concert Hall



One of our favorite things to celebrate in January? Mozart’s birthday. And one of our favorite bashes comes from the Colorado Symphony. The third annual Mozart and Now series features three separate programs celebrating one of classical music’s favorite composers and some of his modern counterparts. The weekend offers different programs for each night, including Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 “Turkish” featuring Associate Concertmaster Claude Sim and composer Anna Clyne’s “Within Her Arms.”



And stop by to meet CPR Classical in the lobby of Boettcher Concert Hall on January 11.

Grand Concerts, Yu&I

Jan. 10, Church of the Eternal Hills, Tabernash



It’s not too late to make a resolution to travel more, especially if it means not having to get on a plane. Travel to different corners of the world with Yu & I, a violin and guitar duo that celebrates their own heritage and backgrounds by bringing you a variety of the world’s best music. The program includes Piazzolla, Paganini, and Bartok, plus folk music from South Korea and Germany.

Symphony of the Rockies, Rose of Sonora

Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center



You had me at “an epic orchestral celebration of the Wild West,” and on the start day for the National Western Stock Show, no less. Some classical Americana with galloping hooves and western film scores, plus the Denver premiere of American composer George Clinton’s concerto “Rose of Sonora,” a high stakes adventure of love, tragedy and vengence in modern-day Arizona.

Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Mozart’s Requiem – with a twist

Jan. 11 & 12, First United Methodist Church



Dive even deeper into Mozart’s masterpiece. Before the piece, explore a guided tour of the man, the myth, the legend and the history of Mozart’s final work. The Chamber Orchestra is joined on stage by the Colorado Springs Chorale.

CU Presents: The Takacs Quartet

Jan. 12 -13, Grusin Hall



One of several Colorado stops for the Grammy-award winning group’s 50th anniversary tour, including one of their CU Presents performances. On this program, Takacs plays Beethoven’s very first string quartet, Brahms’s Piano Quintet and pianist Stephen Hough’s first string quartet, dedicated to the Takacs quartet back in 2021 (it’s meant to be a companion piece to Ravel’s String Quartet and it’s certainly just as delicious).



They’ll also be performing again in April, so never fear if you can’t make this one.

Second Tuesdays Concert Series, Bryan Wallick

Jan 14, Community of Grace



New year, same beloved concert series in Arvada. This time, Colorado State University professor Bryan Wallick shares an all-Liszt evening.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, Trio Bohémo

Jan. 15, 6:00 pm



Hit the slopes during the day and enjoy the celebrated Trio Bohémo in the evening at Beaver Creek. The group formed in 2019 and has been raking in accolades and awards every year since. Hear them play Liszt, Dvorak, and Haydn (the composer who helped them win their first international award).

Pueblo Symphony, An Afternoon of Music

Jan 19, 2:30 p.m., Hoag Recital Hall



It’ll be an incredibly dramatic and Russian afternoon in Pueblo - professor and soloist Zahari Metchkov is the headliner with Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, and the PSO picked Borodin’s Polovetsian Dances and Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain to fill out the program. Heart meet sleeve.

Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Brahms 4

Jan. 25 & 26



Some works and instruments you may know by heart, plus some that you might not. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic plays Brahms's Fourth Symphony and Dvorak’s Violin Concerto like two old friends, mixed with a newer work by Brazillian-American composer Clarice Assad: Baião ‘N’ Blues. The work calls for 17 percussion instruments, including lesser-known ones like the caxixi, cabasa, and the agogo bells.

Evergreen Chamber Orchestra, Winter Recital

Jan. 26, 2:30 p.m., St. Laurence Episcopal Church



‘Tis the season to get a little cozier. Members of the Evergreen Chamber Orchestra invite you for an intimate session of smaller performances.

Looking Ahead:

Front Range Chamber Players: Homeland

Feb. 4 Fort Collins, Feb. 8 Denver



Clyfford Still Museum Music in the Galleries: El Javi

Feb. 9, 12 p.m.



Aurora Symphony Orchestra, “Close To You” – A Symphonic Celebration of Love"

Feb. 15 & 16



Boulder Symphony and Music Academy: Brahms Symphony No. 2: Harmony for Humanity

Feb. 15, 2 p.m.