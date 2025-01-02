AG Phil Weiser is the first big name to declare for 2026 Colorado governor’s race

As Coloradans returned from the New Year’s holiday on Thursday, the state’s top elected lawyer announced a major resolution: to run for governor in 2026.

Democrat Phil Weiser is midway through his second term as Attorney General. Over his six years in office he made a name for himself fighting the first Trump administration in court, as well as suing opioid manufacturers and social media companies.

Attorney general is Weiser’s first elected office. He previously served as dean of the University of Colorado law school. He also held posts in the Obama administration, including Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the anti-trust division and as an advisor to the national economic council.

With Gov. Jared Polis term limited, political watchers expect a long list of Democrats to enter the race to replace him.

The left-leaning group Healthier Colorado, and right-leaning Magellan Strategies recently surveyed 630 Democratic and unaffiliated voters on four of the potential primary candidates.

Twenty percent of those polled said they’d support congressman Joe Neguse in a theoretical Democratic primary, 16 percent went for Secretary of State Jena Griswold, 11 percent for former Interior Secretary and U.S. Senator Ken Salazar and 8 percent for Weiser.

On the Republican side, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, and outgoing 4th Congressional District Rep. Greg Lopez, who was selected to fill out the last few months of Ken Buck’s are potential contenders.

Other than Weiser, none of those potential contenders has yet confirmed they’re interested in the office.