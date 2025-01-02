A wolf captured in Colorado died due to a gunshot wound

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will offer a reward to anyone with information about who shot a gray wolf captured in Grand County last August, providing new details into what killed one of the first predators reintroduced to Colorado late last year.

The male wolf — known as 2309-OR — was brought into captivity after repeatedly feeding on livestock at nearby ranches. The wolf was also the patriarch of the Copper Creek Pack, the first family group established through Colorado’s effort to reestablish gray wolves after hunters and trappers eradicated the species in the early 20th Century. Voters mandated the effort by narrowly passing a statewide ballot initiative in 2020.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully captured the breeding female and four pups. The agency, however, said the breeding male’s right hind leg carried several infected wounds, and it died four days after wildlife officials trapped the animal. Though the agency has insisted the injuries weren’t related to the capture operation, it hasn’t offered further details.

In a press release sent Thursday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a necropsy revealed a gunshot wound injured the wolf and led to its death. State and federal law prohibits anyone from killing or harassing gray wolves without federal authorization. Ahead of the reintroduction effort, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received a special permit under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, which allows the agency to remove wolves as a management tool to protect people and livestock. Anyone else who harms a wolf could face jail time, a loss of hunting privileges and up to $100,000 in fines.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will pay for tips about the wolf’s death. Joe Szuszwalak, an agency spokesperson, said the size of the award will depend on the value of any information provided. He declined to offer any further details about the ongoing investigation.

Colorado released an initial group of 10 wolves in Grand County and Summit County last December. Since then, three of the animals have died. A mountain lion appears to have killed one wolf found dead in Larimer County. Another died following a battle with another wolf, but a federal necropsy found it also carried a gunshot wound on its rear leg.

Hours after the announcement from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project, a pro-wolf conservation group, reiterated its commitment to pay an additional $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to killing wolves in Colorado. Rob Edward, the group’s director, said it will offer compensation for any information about both wolves injured by gunshots.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans to release up to 15 wolves this winter to further its restoration program, including the pups from the Copper Creek Pack. The state hasn’t clarified whether it will release the pack’s adult female.