Jefferson County clerk launches bid for Colorado Secretary of State

Jefferson County’s Democratic Clerk and Recorder, Amanda Gonzalez, is launching her bid for Colorado Secretary of State, marking the beginning of what could be a crowded Democratic field for the seat.

Current Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, is term limited in 2026.

The office, which oversees both elections administration and business licensing, has become more high-profile in recent years, as how Americans vote has become moved into the epicenter of some of the country’s greatest divides.

Gonzales was elected Jefferson clerk in 2022. Before that, she was the executive director of the voter rights advocacy group Colorado Common Cause.

She told CPR News that launching her campaign on Jan. 6 was very intentional.

“January 6th is a day that reminds all of us what's at stake. It's a day that none of us, I think, we'll ever forget. I know that four years ago I sat glued to the news and horrified about what was happening in Washington DC,” she said. “One of the things that I take solace in is that for the last couple years, (is that) I have had the privilege of running elections in a really bipartisan manner.”

She said a small but vocal group of people continue to attempt to attack American democracy.

“We know we have to show up for our democracy. But what’s important is free and fair elections,” she said.

Gonzalez said she thinks Colorado runs some of the best elections in the country but it's a process that can continuously improve.

During her time working in elections Gonzalez pushed for Colorado’s first-in-the-nation law that requires an in-person voting option for eligible voters in Colorado jails. She also backed the state expanding the number of ballot drop boxes and a law to require Spanish language translation for ballots. As head of Common Cause, she helped advocate for the non-partisan redistricting commission to draw political boundaries.