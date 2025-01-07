After parking at base of ski run at Keystone, Boulder resident blames bad directions

A skier from Boulder found himself illegally parked at the bottom of Keystone Ski Resort’s Schoolmarm run Sunday night by accident. The Summit County Sheriff’s office says the resort reported the parking incident after finding the vehicle the next morning with a note from the driver.

He later told deputies and resort staff that he’d been following a GPS route to the employee housing complex Sagebrush and that the mapping program told him to turn onto a road that isn’t in operation in winter months. The driver eventually got stuck and abandoned the vehicle.

A spokesperson from Keystone said in an email that resort employees fenced off the black Audi to prevent skiers and riders from accidentally crashing into it during the day.

The car was eventually recovered with a tow truck Monday evening after ski operations had stopped for the day. No damage was caused and the driver was not cited. The resort said staff are not aware of anyone having made the mistake before.