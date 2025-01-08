Avalanche kills backcountry skier in San Juan Mountains

A backcountry skier is dead after an avalanche Tuesday in the northern San Juan Mountains, according to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The avalanche occurred around 11,300 feet on the northwest-facing slope of Red Mountain Number 3, east of Red Mountain Pass. The area is north of Silverton and is known locally as Bollywood, the report said.

Forecasters from the Avalanche Center are visiting the site today. Its initial report called the persistent slab slide an accident, and it said additional information will be available once investigators know more.

The Avalanche Center has not publicly identified the victim, but it extended its condolences to their loved ones and community. Nobody else was injured.

This is a developing story and may be updated.