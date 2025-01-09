U.S. Justice Department opens investigation into Douglas County School District; will conduct interviews next week

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Douglas County School District’s response to discrimination, harassment and bullying against students based on their race, national origin, religion or disability and the district’s use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.

The department’s Civil Rights Division investigates and enforces civil rights laws to protect students in schools.

The scope or specific nature of the current investigation is not clear. One lawsuit filed in 2023 has received a lot of public attention.

The families of four Black and biracial students who attended Douglas County schools filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the district, alleging district and school administrators failed to take adequate measures to protect students from severe and pervasive racism and bullying. It alleges that the students endured prolonged harassment, including taunts, epithets and slurs based on their race.

"One hopes that these DOJ investigations send a message to Douglas County School District that it needs to take the wellbeing and success of its minority students — whether disabled or students of color — seriously, revise its policies and procedures district wide, and stop treating children as pawns in adult games of politics," said Iris Halpern, the families’ attorney.

District officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

A district monitoring report from 2023 showed significant gaps between how Black and white students felt in school and whether they were bullied. It also showed big gaps in how they were disciplined, with 41 percent of Black students disciplined versus 16 percent of whites during the 2021-2022 school year.

In 2022, the state department of education ordered the district to review restraint and seclusion practices for students as a result of a state complaint. That complaint alleged that the district subjected a student, and similar students, to repeated incidents of seclusion. It alleged the district implemented a one-size-fits-all system based on a student’s behavior in order to earn time with their peers. Under a state corrective action plan, the district had to develop procedures to comply with state law and provide training to staff.

Interviews next week

The department’s civil rights investigations into school districts typically involve interviews with current and former students, employees and parents as well as reviewing documents. It assesses how a district has responded to incidents such as allegations of racial harassment or improper restraining of students and whether it has taken effective action.

Justice department officials say they are available to meet in person in Douglas County next Monday, Tuesday evening and Wednesday or alternatively via phone or Zoom. It asks people to contact the department by email [email protected] or by phone at (888) 394-6317.

“We understand that these are sensitive topics,” a notice reads. “Participation of minors is allowed with a signed parental consent form or the presence of a parent or guardian.”

After an investigation, the department can choose to do nothing, enter into a settlement agreement if violations are found, or it can sue a district.