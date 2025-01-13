Eastbound I-70 over Vail Pass to close much of Tuesday for crash wreckage cleanup

The Colorado Department of Transportation will close eastbound Interstate 70 at the East Vail exit on Tuesday at 9 a.m. so crews can remove wreckage from a truck crash.

CDOT said the closure is expected to last at least six hours. Eastbound traffic that would typically use Vail Pass will instead be detoured through Leadville on U.S. 24 and State Highway 91, which will add about 90 minutes of travel time.

The crash happened last Wednesday evening, CDOT said, when a commercial motor vehicle traveling westbound crossed the median and collided with oncoming traffic. A fuel leak required hazmat cleanup that slowed the removal of the wrecked vehicle.

Two people were seriously injured in the wreck, Vail Daily reported last week.