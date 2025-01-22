Calling all Foodies: Here’s Colorado’s 14 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Colorado restaurants, chefs, bakers and beverage professionals garnered 14 semifinalist nominations for the prestigious annual James Beard Awards.

The honors recognize the nation’s best food and drink each year. Colorado’s culinary scene receives a handful of shoutouts each year. Recent winners include Caroline Glover, who runs Annette at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora and won Best Mountain Chef in 2022; Matt Vawter, who won Best Chef Mountain for Rootstalk in Breckenridge in 2024; Kelly and Erika Whitaker for Outstanding Restaurateur in 2024 for their work on six Denver-area establishments; El Taco De Mexico, which won an America's Classics award in 2020; and Alex Seidel, who won a Best Chef award in 2018 for his work at Mercantile Dining & Provision.

And if that list feels too short for Colorado’s foodies, many more in the state have received semifinalist and finalist nods in recent years – enough to keep your culinary to-do list busy. The 2024 list also includes some newcomers like Alma Fonda Fina in Denver, as well as some mainstays, like Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder.

Here’s the complete list of semifinalist nominees:

Outstanding Chef

Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction

Outstanding Restaurant

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder

Emerging Chef

Anna Nguyen and Ni Nguyen, Sắp Sửa, Denver

Best New Restaurant

Alma Fonda Fina, Denver

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos, Poulette Bakeshop, Parker

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages

Hop Alley, Denver

Best New Bar

Traveling Mercies, Aurora

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

McLain Hedges and Mary Allison Wright, Yacht Club, Denver

Best Chef: Mountain