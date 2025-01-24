Indigenous traditions meet musical theater in new production exploring environmental justice

A new musical premiering in Boulder brings together Indigenous spirituality, environmental activism and star-crossed love in a contemporary take on "Romeo and Juliet." "We’re Still Here" centers on two young artists - one from an Indigenous community and one from a mining family - as their communities clash over sacred land.

The show emerged from co-writer Cordelia Zars Guinn's work as a radio journalist covering conflicts at Oak Flat, Arizona, where Indigenous groups are fighting to protect ceremonial grounds from copper mining.

"I was reporting a story about Oak Flat Arizona, which is a sacred site to the Apache people," Guinn said. "On one side there were the Native Americans fighting to save their sacred land. And on the other side, you had these impoverished rural Americans who were viewing the mine as a lifeline."

Rather than portray specific tribal traditions, the creative team invented a fictional tribe to protect sacred cultural elements. Co-writer Alex Walker Jr., who is Mesquakie and Fox, brought his spiritual perspective to the production.

"We have a reverence for nature. We revere all things," Walker said. "We're more into the idea or the essence of believing that everything has a spirit like rocks, like even sand, the earth, everything that grows, all the wild things, all the flora and fauna, all the supernatural."

This spirituality shapes both the story and staging. The production features performers embodying the river itself, remaining on stage throughout the show. Traditional Native American songs are woven into the contemporary musical theater score.

Courtesy: Kevin Snyder Photography Lainey Martin (left) and Minh-Ahn Day (right) in a scene from the Empathy Theatre Project workshop production of "We're Still Here" in 2023.

"Some of these stories, some of these songs that I sing are actual religious, spiritual songs that we pray and give homage to the water and the water spirits," Walker explained.

For actor Jerod Mose, playing the lead role of Xander marks a milestone. "This is actually the first time in my short career and I've done theater since I was a kid in elementary school, but this is the first time I've ever played an Indigenous character," Mose said.

The production team prioritized Indigenous representation both on stage and behind the scenes. Ellen Shamas-Brandt, an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation who plays a river spirit, praised this approach.

"I think that it's vitally important to make sure that when we have Native American characters, that they are portrayed by Native American actors," Shamas-Brandt said. "I appreciate so much the fact that this production team worked very hard to get Native American actors."

Courtesy: Kevin Snyder Photography From left to right: Jacquelyn O'Brien, Minh-Anh Day, Aria Summer Wallace, Eric Kills A Hundred, Ariana DuRan, Melody Blauw (and in the back) Brian Adams perform River Prayer from the 2023 Empathy Theatre Project workshop production of "We're Still Here."

Assistant director Ariana DuRan incorporated traditional practices into rehearsals, including river ceremonies for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous cast members. "We're going to a river and we're just offering our blessings to the water and to the spirit," DuRan said.

While drawing inspiration from Romeo and Juliet, the show aims for something more hopeful. Penina Eisenberg, who plays Maggie, sees the production as an opportunity to raise awareness about ongoing environmental justice issues.

"I love for people to use listening to this, engaging with the story to see what's happening with Oak Flats," Eisenberg said, referring to the Arizona site that inspired the show.

Courtesy: Kevin Snyder Photography From left to right, Eric Kills A Hundred, Ariana DuRan, Aria Summer Wallace, and Amanda Fresquez share a smile during the finale from the Empathy Theatre Project workshop production of "We're Still Here" in 2023.

Walker hopes audiences find a broader message about unity in the face of the environmental crisis. "I think the arts, fine arts and song are the saving grace, and that we also need to work together," he said. "If we're going to save, if we want to continue as a species on planet Earth, we have to come together."

Co-writer Cordelia Zars Guinn shared the meaning behind the title “We’re Still Here.”

“I think it's the Indigenous People, which is sort of a slogan that a lot of Indigenous people use to say, ‘We are still here’ because they're often not recognized as being still here. And then it is also our rural Americans.” she said. “That industries have left them behind and they're struggling. They're struggling with joblessness and homelessness and the opioid crisis. And so I think their sense that, ‘Hey, we are still here. Don't forget about us.’”

"We Are Still Here" opens Jan. 24 and runs through Feb. 9 at the Grace Gam Theater at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.

Editor's note: The Dairy Arts Center is a financial supporter of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.