Showing cattle at the National Western Stock Show is a whirlwind of work and tradition for Yuma’s Weathers family

The Weathers kids, Ty, 14, and his sister Tenley, 12, get out of school in Yuma late on a Wednesday afternoon. It's getting dark. A sharp wind makes the 15 degrees on the thermometer feel a lot colder. They throw on overpants and coats, pull up their hoods and head to the barn, a stone's throw from their house. Time to pack the livestock trailer before dinner, and before Ty's basketball practice.
Hay, feed, a rolling steel cabinet full animal care tools and products, a folding grooming platform, air compressors and dozens of other can't-do-without items from the barn get packed. They check on their two yearlings: Ty's steer Doug and Tenley's heifer Francis. Then they head up to the house. Their mom, Nikki, is prepping meals ahead of two nights in a Denver motel. Nate, their dad, is making tacos for dinner. They all say grace at the table and tuck in.
By 4:45 the next morning they've loaded the cattle and headed West to the National Western Stock Show in Denver. The next three days are a whirlwind of work, play and tradition.
Nate Weathers grew up on this farm, on land that's been in the family for almost 100 years. Until he married his wife Nikki 17 years ago, it was, by and large, a farm rather than a cattle operation. Now it's both. Nikki grew up on a ranch in Bayfield and the couple wanted to start their own herd in Yuma County; it now runs about 400 head. While she runs the livestock business, Nate farms with most of his grain under contract to two area feedlots and an ethanol plant.
They're bringing up their kids to learn the family business. Part of that involves learning how to raise and show cattle for auction - along with schoolwork and sports. And on Thursday morning, Jan. 23, long before sunrise on the High Plains, they secured the two yearlings in the back of their packed trailer and headed to Denver.
Thursday, January 23: Driving, unloading, washing, weighing
Friday, January 24: Ty preps and shows Doug, the steer
Saturday, January 25: Tenley shows Francis and the family hits the road home
