Retrial for ex-deputy accused of fatally shooting Christian Glass officially begins with opening statements

The retrial of Andrew Buen in Clear Creek County County court got fully underway Friday afternoon, with the seating of the jury and opening arguments.

The former sheriff’s deputy is charged with second degree murder for shooting and killing Christian Glass near Silver Plume in 2022. Buen is being retried after a jury couldn’t come to a verdict on the charge last April.

Glass’ parents Simon and Sally sat in the front row with 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum. Buen with his head down next to his attorneys to the left of Judge Catherine Cheroutes in the courtroom. His family sat behind him for support.

Prosecuting attorney Joe Kerwin said during opening statements that Glass was terrified when he called 911 after his car became stuck on the side of a dirt road during the middle of the night. He said Glass’ remarks to the dispatcher made it clear the 22-year-old amateur geologist was scared and not making much sense.

“He told them that he was having a spiritual awakening,” Kerwin said. “He told them that he was trapped, that he was driving up into the mountains and people tried to swerve and hit him with their cars. We don't know why he got off at Silver Plume but that would be a reasonable explanation.”

During his call to 911, Glass told the dispatcher that there was geology equipment such as knives, a rubber mallet and a hammer — all things that could be viewed as weapons — inside his car.

Multiple law enforcement officers arrived on scene and a 70-minute confrontation ensued. Kerwin argued that Glass complied with officers at that point and didn’t pose a threat when officers arrived.

“It was pretty apparent that he was not going anywhere,” said Kerwin. “Buen ordered Christian to turn the car off, take the keys out of the ignition and put 'em on the dash… Christian complied with that. You'll see that he puts his hands over the steering wheel to show that his hands don't have anything.”

During Kerwin’s opening statements, an emotional Glass family left the courtroom. But they returned after the break.

Defense attorneys said in their opening statement that the officers thought Glass was suicidal when they arrived on scene.

Buen’s attorney Carrie Lynn Slinkard said Glass’ behavior was unusual and unpredictable from the beginning.

“He was talking to himself about having faith,” Slinkard said. “He was repeatedly staring up at the full moon and he was clutching a huge crystal to his chest as he was doing that. I don't think the DA's office will dispute that Christian's behavior that night was abnormal.”

Slinkard said in her statements that pill bottles and drug paraphernalia were found inside his car. The car also smelled like marijuana and Glass admitted to officers that he had smoked a joint that night. She said Glass’ pupils were dilated at the time.

Glass refused to step out of his vehicle when ordered by officers. Slinkard told jurors Buen only deployed force — bean bags and tasers at first — because he believed Glass was about to attack other officers with a knife he had in the car. Buen eventually fired five rounds, killing Glass.

Slinkard said Buen exhausted himself in doing everything he could to revive Glass, giving him CPR and applying pressure to the gunshot wounds he had suffered. He also described trying to treat self-inflicted wounds Glass had on his throat and wrists.

She said Buen has lived with that trauma ever since that night.

“I can tell you that Andrew regrets what happened and he will continue to regret it every single day for the rest of his life,” Slinkard said. “But in truth, that split second decision to shoot — that came from instinct (and) was appropriate. Given everything he knew and heard that night, that instinct was justified in that moment.”

After the conclusion of opening statements, the prosecution presented their first witness, Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office records custodian Nichole Lentz.

Lentz testified on the Sheriff’s Office’s use of force policies and its mutual aid agreement with other law enforcement agencies. The day concluded with testimony from the former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Paige Kincaide.

The trial resumes Monday at 8:30 a.m.