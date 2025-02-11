Winter storm brings snow and subzero temperatures to Colorado

A cold front from Montana and Canada is bringing significant snowfall and subzero temperatures to Colorado.

Russell Danielson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said early Tuesday that light, fluffy snow will fall throughout much of the day on the Front Range and parts east of Denver. The heaviest snowfall, however, is expected overnight Tuesday as temperatures plummet below zero — bringing 3 to 6 inches of accumulation across the Denver metro and Eastern Plains.

Temperatures are expected to reach -6 degrees in Denver Wednesday night, while parts of the Eastern Plains could see bitterly cold lows in the negative teens.

The northern mountains can expect to see even more snowfall — with totals ranging from 4 to 10 inches.

The state will get a brief break from the snow on Wednesday — with highs in Denver reaching 39 degrees by Thursday — but Danielson says snow could return to the mountains late Thursday night.

“It’s a very active snow pattern,” Danielson said. “Just snow and cold.”