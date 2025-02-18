Colorado weather: Tuesday will bring snow and an I-70 closure, but warmer temperatures are coming

While Denver isn’t forecast to get much, if any, new snow Tuesday, most of the Front Range and Eastern Plains can expect some snowfall before temperatures rise later this week.

The National Weather Service said it should be partly sunny in the Denver metro today, with a high near 18 degrees. However, wind chill could make it feel like temperatures are subzero in some spots. A Cold Weather Advisory and an Extreme Cold Warning are in effect through 11 a.m. Thursday.

Interstate 70 over Vail Pass will be closed to travelers starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday for winter maintenance operations, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The closure between Vail and Copper Mountain is expected to last three to five hours depending on weather conditions.

Denver faces about a 20 percent chance of snow through the end of the week, except for Thursday night, when the likelihood rises to about 40 percent. Friday should be mostly sunny.

High temperatures in the city should progressively rise over the coming days. Wednesday’s projected high is at 23 degrees, but the NWS expects a high of 55 degrees Saturday.

Southern Colorado, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo, will likely see flurries today, but snowfall should be less than an inch. Temperature projections there are in line with Denver’s.

Grand Junction and most of the Western Slope may see scattered snow showers, and there’s a “slight risk” of snow squalls this afternoon, the NWS said. Squalls can reduce visibility due to blowing snow.

Most of the snow this week will drop in the mountains. Vail and Steamboat Springs are both forecast to get 6 to 11 inches of snow. Aspen will likely see 3 to 5 inches, according to the NWS.

Colorado State Patrol sent out a safety reminder for drivers Tuesday morning as it dealt with multiple crash-related closures on I-70 and I-25.

“Road conditions remain icy and motorists should lower their speeds, leave extra room between vehicles and drive with caution,” CSP said in a statement.

One Tuesday morning crash on northbound I-25, south of Fort Collins, involved five or more vehicles and hospitalized at least one person. Their condition is unknown.