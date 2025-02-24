Mikaela Shiffrin gets historic 100th World Cup race win and ties record for most podiums

Mikaela Shiffrin has added more history to her storied ski career by winning her 100th World Cup slalom race on Sunday. The 29-year-old from Vail is the first skier to reach triple digits in World Cup race victories.

Shiffrin's 155th career podium finish in World Cup races also tied the all-time record with Swedish men's great Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin was the first-run leader at Sestriere, Italy on Sunday, and she protected that lead to finish 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic, a three-time winner this season.

Piermarco Tacca/AP Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Sestriere, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.

Sunday's win comes after Shiffrin suffered a severe puncture wound to her abdomen during a crash in November.

The injury occurred, Shiffrin said, after she put too much weight on her inside ski during a race in Killington, Vermont. That miscalculation caused her to hit a gate, tumble forward over her skis and careen into a protective fence.

Shiffrin's U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan finished third during Sunday's competition.