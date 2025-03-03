Denver snowboarder identified as victim who died in Vail Mountain storm

The body of a Denver-area snowboarder who disappeared on Vail Mountain has been found, weeks after he disappeared during a snowstorm.

Connor Gillis, 26, went missing from the Chair 2 area Feb. 14. The Vail Daily reports heavy snow complicated the search-and-rescue mission. A crew discovered a body on Feb. 28, and the Eagle County Coroner identified the victim as Gillis on Monday.

The coroner has not yet released a specific cause of death.

“On behalf of Vail Mountain and Vail Ski Patrol, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our guest,” said Beth Howard, Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer. “We appreciate all of the rescue agencies who conducted this search alongside Vail Ski Patrol.”

After Gillis went missing, photos of him in his orange snowsuit were shared widely on social media, and national news outlets picked up his story. His body was found only after warmer weather hit Vail, with no snow falling for several days.

In any given winter, it’s estimated that more skiers and boarders typically die at Colorado’s ski resorts than in backcountry avalanches, though resorts are not required to disclose deaths.

The Colorado Sun has begun counting ski area fatalities. It found that last winter, at least 15 people died at Colorado resorts.