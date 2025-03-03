League of Women Voters holds ‘everything you wanted to know about trans people’ online discussion

On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters will present an online discussion called “Everything You Wanted to Know About Transgender People But Were Afraid To Ask.”

It’s happening in the middle of the Trump administration’s multi-pronged attempt at the erasure of transgender identity. In one of his first actions since his reelection, President Donald Trump issued an executive order stating that the federal government recognizes only two sexes: male and female.

This week, his administration went a step further when it announced that transgender people are also being barred from military service. On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s office made public a memo stating service members – or applicants for military service – with "a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria" are "incompatible with military service."

The discussion will aim to counter the administration’s view, according to the League’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion task force member Kathy Ebersberger, who’ll serve as moderator.

Courtesy Kathy Ebersberger Kathy Ebersberger will moderate the League of Women Voters of Colorado's discussion on transgender issues on Tuesday.

“So we'll cover basics on the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity ... and some of the real challenges that transgender people may have in housing, employment; various areas where they are facing a lot of discrimination,” she said. “We see this as pretty much an introduction into the lives of transgender people, to make the public more aware of the fact that they're real people.”

She explained how a voting group’s voice on this topic matters: “The League of Women Voters of Colorado is committed in principle and practice to fostering, cultivating and preserving diversity, equity, inclusion, access, and belonging for all people. And we believe that that sense of belonging is required to support a vigorous democracy. And the League of Women Voters of Colorado and National League of Women Voters’ mission is to educate voters and defend democracies. So we see that tying right in with it.”

Tuesday’s free online hour-long discussion starts at 5:30 p.m., and preregistration is required at the League’s website.