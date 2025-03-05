Trump’s tariffs hit one of Colorado’s most valuable resources – craft beer

Like everything else, beer has gotten more expensive in the past several years. So has the cost to produce it. Now Colorado’s craft brewers, businesses on which Colorado created a culture and a reputation, are girding for even higher costs. As President Donald Trump lobs tariffs at the United States’ largest trading partners, prices are poised to go up on everything from aluminum cans to grain.

Those higher costs are likely to be passed on to Colorado’s beer drinkers. That could be a further drag on an industry already struggling with declining sales.

“At some point, it just gets too expensive,” said Dave Thibodeau, president and co-founder of Durango-based Ska Brewery. “And I think we're up against that threshold or we will be with these tariffs.”

At Ska Brewery, they’re looking at discontinuing some beers because they don’t make economic sense anymore.

“Although they're beers we love … they're not actually making us any money now and we don't feel like we can really raise the prices too much more,” Thibodeau said.

Brewers will be hard-pressed to keep a lid on prices if all of Trump’s tariff proposals come to pass. After weeks of waffling, Trump on Tuesday imposed a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, while also increasing tariffs on China. Separately, tariffs on steel and aluminum are slated to go into effect on March 12.

Tariffs are simply a tax businesses have to pay on goods and materials brought in from other countries. The administration’s stated goal is to get businesses to manufacture more of what they need in the U.S., which would theoretically lead to more jobs. But many business owners contend it will mostly lead to higher prices for everybody.

“Any kind of manufacturing business right now, it's not going to help keep them in business. It's only going to hurt,” Thibodeau said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Kegs in 4 Noses Brewing Company's production facility in Denver's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. April 17, 2024.

What’s bad for brewers is bad for business in Colorado. The industry generates over $2.4 billion in economic impact, including jobs and revenues, according to the Brewers Association.

The administration’s broad tariff plans would leave virtually no corner of the state’s craft brew business model untouched.

At Diebolt Brewing Company in Denver, there are all kinds of steel vats and widgets for boiling, fermenting and storing. Most of the equipment comes from overseas, according to owner Dan Diebolt. It could cost more because of tariffs, he said.

But he’s most worried about the things that go into the equipment — the building blocks of beer.

“The grain is a product that I would be more concerned [about] with tariffs because our grain comes from all over the world and there's no telling who is going to become the target of that. So we get grain from France for some of our beers. We get grain from Germany, we get grain from Canada, also from the U.S. … Ingredients are probably 25 percent of our overall cost,” Diebolt said. “We have hundreds of supply points to actually make this brewery work and to try and know individually what's being affected by this is really, really hard to do on our scale.”

For Ska Brewery’s Thibodeau, the aluminum tariffs are top of mind. About two-thirds of the company’s revenue comes from off-site sales at places like supermarkets and liquor stores. All that beer comes in aluminum cans.

“Aluminum is the scariest for us,” he said.

There’s not a lot of choices other than aluminum.

“Cans are a lot cheaper than bottles … I feel like as far as looking at alternatives, like something other than an aluminum can, I don't know that we can get anything less expensive than an aluminum can, even after the tariffs,” Thibodeau said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Prisms of canned beer ready for packing inside Denver Beer Co.'s production facility in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood. Feb. 8, 2022.

Most of Colorado’s craft brewers are reliant on aluminum cans to some extent, according to Casey LeFever, the chief operating officer at Broomfield-based 4 Noses Brewing. Breweries have been contending with volatile aluminum prices for a while. Prices shot up during the pandemic when taprooms and bars shut down and businesses needed another way to sell beer.

If tariffs persist, prices will probably shoot up again, LeFever said. Large corporations have ways to manage, but local craft brewers don’t, he said.

“Coca-Cola themselves has said they have the flexibility to put more of their product in plastic if needed. We don’t have that ability. We can’t just buy a new plastic beer bottling line. It’s just never going to happen,” LeFever said.

All of this comes at a difficult time for craft brewers. Alcohol sales are down everywhere because people are drinking less. In Colorado, a crowded market for brewers, 41 of the state’s roughly 400 breweries shut down last year, according to the Colorado Beverage Coalition.

“Across the industry, it’s just challenging times to begin with. And so any rising cost is not good,” LeFever said.

The threat of tariffs – and the uncertainty over how they could be implemented – is making it difficult to plan ahead, according to LeFever.

“Our materials that we buy are going to see a random surge in cost. Well, we can't even control that and I couldn't have predicted it. So to have that looming makes it tough to forecast and that's a key part of running a healthy business.”