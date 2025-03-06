Teacher candidates would take fewer tests under a bill to boost Colorado’s special educator ranks

Payton Pritchard graduated cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in special education in December. Growing up with a best friend who has autism, she knew teaching was her calling. But a traumatic brain injury from an accident several years ago has affected her ability to test well. It’s made it impossible for her to fulfill her dream of becoming a special educator.

The Metropolitan State University graduate testified at the state Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would reduce the number of licensure tests for those seeking to become either early childhood or elementary special educators. Currently they must take five. Senate Bill 25-154 would reduce that to two, which would be in line with most other states’ requirements.

“We’re really fairly onerous, and we have some of the strictest requirements in the entire country,” said bill sponsor Sen. Cathy Kipp, a Larimer County Democrat.

The bill cleared the Senate Education Committee Wednesday on a 5 to 2 vote.

Bill backers argued that the steep requirements in Colorado have deterred many students from finishing special-education licensure programs when they are desperately needed in the classroom.

“Due to my test anxiety, it is extremely difficult for me to succeed on these tests despite my experience and dedication,” said Pritchard. “Currently, I work as a paraeducator earning $18 an hour, and I simply don't have the financial resources to keep attempting these exams. The costs are overwhelming and the pressure is constant.”

Exams can be costly

The five tests cost between $300 and $475 — in addition to test preparation classes — and take about eight hours to complete.

“If they do not pass one of the tests, they have to retake it at additional costs,” said Elizabeth Hinde, dean of Metropolitan State University of Denver’s School of Education. “We have students who have spent countless thousands of dollars and countless hours.”

Data from 2021 show more than half of elementary teacher candidates fail their licensure exam on the first try and of those who fail, 40 percent don’t try again.

Under the bill, candidates must still pass assessments in math and reading but would no longer need to take assessments in social studies and science. Several people who testified said the social studies test, known as Praxis, doesn’t currently align with Colorado academic standards and the exams often ask test-takers specific dates and facts about history.

Other barriers would be removed

“They do not ensure that teachers have the knowledge that the state board and this legislature have deemed important for teachers to know,” said Hinde. Others added that many candidates have exemplary skills teaching students with special needs but are just bad test-takers.

The bill would also eliminate barriers for general education teachers who want to transition into special education.

“They are often the most ready and effective in making the transition to teach in these specialized positions, yet often find themselves getting stuck with the numerous Praxis exams that are time consuming, costly, and a major burden in their already busy professional lives,” said Cindy Gutierrez, director of clinical teacher education and partnerships and the University of Colorado Denver.

Addressing teacher shortages

Colorado’s special education teacher shortage is dire. Three of the top five areas for teacher shortages last year were in special education. Nearly 40 percent of all deaf and hard of hearing specialist positions were left unfilled or filled by a shortage mechanism.

Kipp said the shortage since the pandemic has only grown.

“The teacher shortage now is a lot worse,” she said. “We're not in a good place, and we want to have more qualified teachers for our classrooms.”

In 2022, Kipp co-sponsored another piece of legislation that allowed teacher candidates to show mastery in teacher training and obtain licensure in other ways besides just the Praxis test. Kipp said she also expects an inter-state teacher compact that makes it easier for out-of-state teachers to obtain Colorado licensure to increase the number of teachers in the state.

In addition, the bill would allow four-year universities with dual enrollment programs to offer credits to high school students who are in teacher preparation pathway programs.

The bill will now go to the Senate floor.