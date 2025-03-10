Here’s the Red Rocks 2025 concert lineup (so far)

On Saturday, March 8, the Red Rocks season begins with Icelantic's annual Winter on the Rocks, featuring Gramatik.
A few weeks later, the main season will begin at the end of March, with concerts scheduled nearly every day through the summer season.
This year's lineup features the usual suspects, like The Avett Brothers, The String Cheese Incident and Widespread Panic, Fourth of July with Blues Traveler, and major artists, including Beck and The Beach Boys, with the Colorado Symphony. Other artists, such as Gracie Abrams and Brad Paisley, look forward to their first-ever Red Rocks performances this season.
The schedule also includes comedy from Amy Schumer, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and Louis C.K.
Check out Denverite's list of this year's entire Red Rocks schedule — so far.