Colorado Springs’ Ford Amphitheater 2025 concert lineup (so far)

By Lauren Antonoff Hart
Music lovers gathered on the lawn of Ford Amphitheater for Cage the Elephant. There are many groups of people set up on blankets overlooking the stage with the sun setting in the background.
Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News
Music lovers gathered on the lawn of Ford Amphitheater for Cage the Elephant on Sept. 19, 2024.

The new Ford Amphitheater in Northern Colorado Springs is about to kick off its second concert season. Though the venue has drawn noise complaints from neighbors, it has also generated buzz as a luxury venue that rivals Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The first show of the year is Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on April 30.

The season also includes performances by major artists like Leon Bridges and The Black Keys, special shows with the Colorado Symphony — including Beck and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — and Louis C.K.'s comedy tour.

Here are all of the performances that have been announced thus far.

Ford Amphitheater is located at 95 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs.

