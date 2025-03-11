The number of Colorado’s federal workers filing unemployment claims going up

Unemployment claims from Colorado’s federal workers inched up further in recent weeks as the Trump administration continues to hack away at federal government jobs.

As of Monday, 608 of the state’s federal employees have filed to collect unemployment insurance since Trump took office, according to data compiled by Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment. That’s up from 474 workers at the end of February.

The number is expected to keep climbing as the Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, pushes federal agencies to make deeper cuts in an effort to cut government spending. As of last year, Colorado had roughly 40,000 federal workers across the state.

The cuts in Colorado are in many agencies in different counties. Employees from the U.S. The Department of Agriculture so far accounts for roughly 25 percent of the unemployment claims, followed by the Internal Revenue Service with 18 percent.

Agency heads are supposed to submit plans to DOGE by Thursday, March 13 about how they plan to make additional cuts.