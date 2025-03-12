CPR Classical Presents: Quartetto di Cremona with Basil Vendryes

Violin maker Antonio Stradivari lived his whole life in Cremona, Italy, producing what are considered some of the finest string instruments ever made. Out of that rich musical tradition comes the Quartetto di Cremona, which is celebrating its 25th year of making music together.

The quartet will make its Friends of Chamber Music debut on April 9th when it teams up with Colorado Symphony violist Basil Vendryes.

The program includes Debussy's forward-looking string quartet from 1893 and Osvaldo Golijov’s painfully beautiful “Tenebrae” from 2002. Vendryes will join the quartet for a late string quartet by Brahms.

CPR Classical listeners get 25% off by using the code FCM25CPR.

Join CPR Classical host Karla Walker for an evening of sublime chamber music!

WHEN: Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Gates Hall at the Newman Center | 2344 E. Iliff Ave. Denver, CO 80208