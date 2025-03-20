Jefferson County treasurer running to be Colorado’s next State Treasurer

The current treasurer in Jefferson County and former mayor of Wheat Ridge, Democrat Jerry DiTullio, is running to be the next state treasurer in 2026.

DiTullio said he wants to focus on transparency and accessibility and is not running for statewide office to make a political point.

“With financial uncertainty coming from our federal government for at least the next four years, it’s more important than ever for our State Treasurer to have proven real-time investment and management experience to protect Coloradans tax dollars,” he said.

DiTullio has had a long career and held many different jobs including owning a software consulting company and a coffee shop in Wheat Ridge. He also worked as a banker and a special education teacher at Wheat Ridge High School. He has an undergraduate degree in Computer Science & Management from Metropolitan State University, and an M.B.A. and master's degree in Education from Regis University.

“It is always in one’s best interest to keep re-inventing yourself. It helps keep your mind clear and open,” he said in response to written questions from CPR News.

Courtesy, Jerry DiTullio Jerry DiTullio, treasurer of Jefferson County, is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Colorado State treasurer in 2026.

He served on the Wheat Ridge city council in the nineties and was elected mayor in 2005. He was then elected Wheat Ridge city treasurer in 2015 and Jefferson County treasurer in 2018. If elected to a statewide position DiTullio said he would advocate for the creation of a state bank which he thinks would improve access to financial resources for rural and agricultural areas.

“The state bank could also provide low-interest loans to help people purchase their first home, and/or help people reduce their college or trade school debt,” he said.

He praised Colorado’s current treasurer Young for having pragmatic ideas and running programs to strengthen state employee retirement benefits and savings programs for employees and a small business loan program. Young is prevented by term limits from seeking another term.

“I support these programs 100% and will ensure their continued success.”

DiTullio isn’t the only elected official in the Democratic primary race. Earlier this year Democratic Rep. Brianna Titone of Arvada announced her bid for treasurer, and at least one other Democratic lawmaker is expected to get in the race. But DiTullio said he isn’t deterred by that. He said lawmakers don’t necessarily have more positive name recognition.

“Most lawmakers spend more money and make more laws,” DiTullio said.

Former El Paso County Democratic Party chair John Mikos of Monument has also filed papers to run for the office.