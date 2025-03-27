2 dead, 4 injured in overnight house fire in Centennial

Six people were taken to the hospital due to a house fire in Centennial that sparked early Thursday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue said two of the victims died from their injuries.

“Cause of fire has been ruled accidental due to improper disposal of smoking materials outside,” fire officials said this morning.

The fire started a little after 2 a.m. Crews were able to rescue a group of people from the blaze and put out the fire within an hour. The condition of the four other injured victims is unknown.