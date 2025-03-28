Colorado Republicans look for unity as they gather to select someone to lead them into 2026

After a tumultuous and fractious two years, the Colorado Republican Party is set to elect a new leader on Saturday to replace chair Dave Williams, who did not seek reelection.

Many in the crowded field say they hope to turn the page on Williams’ leadership. His divisive messaging on LGBT issues, attacks on fellow Republicans and unprecedented policy of having the party weigh in on primary races led his opponents to mount an unsuccessful attempt to oust him last year.

The field runs the GOP political spectrum. It includes Darcy Schoening, currently the state party’s Director of Special Initiatives, former state lawmakers Lori Saine and Richard Holtorf, longtime Republican Party activist Jeremy Goodall, and two prominent Williams’ opponents, former Routt County Treasurer Brita Horne and former Mesa County GOP chair Kevin McCarney.

A few issues unite the candidates — there’s wide agreement the party should not name favored candidates in contested primaries and all are unhappy with the law allowing unaffiliated voters to participate in party primaries. They’re divided, though, on how far the party should go to change that situation.

Many Republicans hope the next chair, whoever is chosen, will be able to mend the party’s rifts.

“We need a functional Republican Party to get out our message, our… positive message, and stop with all the attacks on fellow Republicans.” said state Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling.

He’s a member of the party’s central committee, the 400-plus body made up of elected officials, party organizers and activists that’s meeting Saturday to select the new GOP state chair. The gathering, at Radiant Church in Colorado Springs, will also be streamed on Zoom for remote participants. And unlike some previous meetings, members will not be allowed to use proxy votes.

Pelton said he’s familiar with all of the candidates, but wants to hear what they say on Saturday before making his decision. His big thing is that no chair should require an ideological litmus test for candidates to get party support.

“(No) scorecards or that sort of thing,” he said. “We should just be worried about representing our people and doing it well.”

Republican Sen. Mark Baisley of Woodland Park, who is running for Governor, hopes the next leader can unite Republicans behind the goal of winning races.

“That one idea is, as I'm always saying, getting more votes than the other side. And I know that's as simplistic as it comes, but if we can focus on that, it is something that everyone can get behind in a second… get more votes than the Democrats in the next election,” said Baisley.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Delegates cast votes at the 2024 Republican 4th Congressional District Assembly. April 5, 2024, at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Whoever replaces Williams will have to climb the steep electoral hill the party faces in Colorado. Republicans haven’t won statewide since 2016 and are near historic lows in the legislature. Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by almost 100,000 in the state, while unaffiliated voters dwarf both. Fundraising has also struggled in recent years.

This year the party is hoping a national name, popular with the grassroots, will help kick off those efforts. Steve Bannon, the right wing podcaster and former Trump Administration official, is headlining the annual fundraising gala Friday evening, ahead of the reorganization meeting.

Bannon, who spent time in prison on contempt of Congress, provoked outcry last month for giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute at the Conservative Political Action Conference (he said later he was just giving a wave). News that he would be appearing in Colorado was met with online protests.

“Radical Democrats are trying desperately to disrupt and cancel our event but we won't let them,” the Colorado GOP wrote on its Facebook page in response. “Together, we will beat back the radical leftists who are trying to silence our voices.”

The Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs — the gala’s original venue — cancelled the event on Monday following outcry from groups like the Colorado Springs chapter of Democratic Socialists for America.

The dinner will now go forward at Phil Long Music Hall, and organizers expect protesters to rally outside. The Colorado Springs Police Department told CPR News several officers have been hired to provide extra security.

Despite the protests and internal turmoil, Colorado Republicans have things to celebrate. When Rep. Gabe Evans flipped the 8th Congressional District red last year, it helped keep the U.S. House in Republican hands. And the party managed to win a few contested seats in the state legislature as well. After this weekend, their sights will now be set on 2026.