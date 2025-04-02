RTD, driver’s union reach tentative 3-year deal

The Regional Transportation District and its largest union have reached a tentative labor deal that will mean significant raises for the transit agency’s bus drivers, mechanics and other frontline workers.

Union officials were not immediately available for comment. But a bulletin posted to the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001’s website said the 15.5 percent raise over three years is 1.5 percentage points higher than what RTD had offered.

“Thanks to the ATU 1001 Membership standing up, showing up, and letting RTD hear from them, there was movement,” the bulletin said.

Union members publicly pressured the agency multiple times since January, showing up by the dozen to at least two RTD board meetings to tell executives and directors they deserved higher pay and better working conditions.

An RTD spokesman confirmed that a tentative deal had been reached, but did not comment on the details of it.

The agency, however, did share a Tuesday email CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson sent to all RTD staff, writing that she was “pleased” to share news of the deal.

“In the coming weeks, ATU will put forward the tentative agreement to its members for their consideration and ratification,” Johnson wrote. “Following which, should ATU members ratify the tentative agreement, the matter will be brought before the RTD Board of Directors for its consideration and approval.”

If the deal is approved, a bus driver’s starting wage will be over $27 an hour.