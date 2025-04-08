Republican Rep. Hurd wants Congress to have more say on tariffs

Colorado Rep. Jeff Hurd is one of a handful of Congressional Republicans trying to check President Trump’s tariff power after he instituted sprawling tariffs on most countries.

The Western Slope’s Hurd introduced a bill Tuesday to reassert Congress’ power over tariffs. He’s joining Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon, Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and New York Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks.

The Trade Review Act would require a president to notify Congress of any tariffs within 48 hours of imposing them. Congress would then have to approve those tariffs within 60 days and — most significantly — Congress could end any tariffs if both chambers passed a joint resolution of disapproval.

“This isn’t a political issue for me. I believe Congress must reclaim its constitutionally mandated authority, and I would support this measure regardless of who is in the White House,” Hurd said in a statement.

The bill is a companion to a Senate bill led by GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington. In that chamber, six other Republican senators have signed on, as has Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

Hurd pointed out that Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution gives Congress the authority, “to lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises.”

He told CPR News that Congress has delegated some of that power to the executive branch, “but the authority that the President is using to implement the broad-based tariffs that we're seeing now is not contemplated by that statutory authority. And it's something that I have serious concerns with.”

Hurd is the only Colorado Republican to publicly push back on Trump’s tariffs.

Rep. Lauren Boebert said on Monday on social media, “I trust the Trump Process. Do not be a PANICAN.” Her sentiment echoed Trump’s own pushback on those who’ve criticized his tariffs.

Last week Rep. Gabe Evans posted on social media that the tariffs would strengthen the economy, including farmers in his district who, “have been disadvantaged in foreign trade deals and will benefit from reciprocal tariffs that promote FAIR & free trade.”

While Hurd and Bacon are the only House Republicans to sign onto the tariff oversight bill, several other Republicans in the House have expressed concerns over the president’s trade policy.

Republican leaders in both chambers are unlikely to bring the bill to the floor anytime soon, preferring to give Trump’s tariffs some time.

The Trump Administration also said it would veto the bill if it ever made it to his desk.