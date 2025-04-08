Colorado confirms third measles case, nationwide numbers continue to climb

The state’s third measles case of 2025 has been confirmed, this time in an Archuleta County adult in southwest Colorado.

The person’s vaccination history is unknown, and they did not travel outside of Colorado, unlike the state’s first two cases in Pueblo or Denver where the patients traveled internationally, to Mexico, where there is a current outbreak.

“This case does not appear to be linked to the other cases reported in Colorado, and the individual did not travel outside of Colorado, which leaves open the possibility of community transmission,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We urge Coloradans to monitor for symptoms if they may have been exposed, and to make sure they are up to date on their MMR vaccinations.”

The state health department, Archuleta County Public Health Department and the Silver Thread Public Health District confirmed the case Tuesday.

The person sought care at a medical clinic in Pagosa Springs on Monday, March 31. They were contagious from March 26 to April 3 and may have exposed others at three Pagosa Springs locations, including Wolf Creek ski resort.

Known exposure locations:

Wolf Creek Ski Area and Resort

All day on Friday, March 28 through Sunday, March 30.

Pagosa Medical Group

The morning of Monday, March 31

The afternoon of Wednesday, April 2

City Market in Pagosa Springs

Midday on Monday, March 31.

Anyone who was at those locations during those dates and times may have been exposed to measles, the agencies said. They should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially key for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. The health departments said they would update the locations, as necessary.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, often severe, but preventable. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that generally starts several days later on the face and spreads.

Health officials said the MMR vaccine remains the best protection against the virus. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective, with vaccination the best way to protect yourself and others.

A total of 607 confirmed measles cases were reported nationally, as of April 3, 2025. That’s more than other recent years, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Besides Colorado, cases have been confirmed in Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Washington.

The U.S. reported two deaths this year; in 12 percent of the cases, the person who caught measles was hospitalized.