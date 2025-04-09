Trump administration axes EPA center that helps rural and tribal communities

The Trump administration has terminated a $10 million center that helped rural and tribal nations in the western United States apply for federal funds, in its effort to roll back climate and environmental justice spending.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency terminated funding for the Mountains and Plains Thriving Communities Collaborative, known as MaPTCC, on February 21. The center, based at Montana State University but with staff throughout the region, served 28 tribal nations and six states including Colorado.

The Inflation Reduction Act, a landmark Biden-era climate law, provided $177 million to the EPA and the Department of Energy to set up 18 technical assistance centers like MaPTCC throughout the country. Those centers aimed to help communities apply for federal, state and private funds for a range of infrastructure, clean-energy or other projects.

Ben Williamson, MaPTCC’s project manager, said the centers provided detailed help for rural places that often lack the time and staff to apply for complicated federal funding, especially for climate dollars unlocked by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“ Small rural places just don't have the human capacity to apply for funds and to receive funds to actually just do these types of projects,” Williamson said. “ The gap I saw us filling was direct, tangible support — an extra body to actually push forward those proposals.”

The cut is one example of a program likely to wither as President Trump reverses his predecessor's focus on using climate funding to assist historically disadvantaged communities.

The center worked directly with communities to locate funding and hosted workshops and trainings. Williamson said that from August 2024 to February 2025, its nine staffers offered assistance to over 215 groups seeking funding for projects.

Projects that received funding, according to Williamson, included essential infrastructure for rural towns and tribes like sidewalk repairs, stormwater systems and water quality studies.

Naomi Jozovich, interim Colorado director of Mi Familia Vota/Mi Familia en Acción, an advocacy organization, said she applied for an EPA grant funded by MaPTCC’s “sister” organization, also based in Montana. That center, the Mountains and Plains Environmental Justice Grants Hub provided direct funding and has not been terminated by the EPA.

Jozovich said her group worked with MaPTCC to craft a grant application that was ultimately denied. But she said the support she received encouraged her to try again.

“It was certainly the most support I received in a grant process in my career,” Jozovich said.

“I was honestly not expecting that level of thoughtfulness and concern for our community’s needs.”

Environmental justice on the chopping block

The Biden administration established the centers with an explicit focus on environmental justice, directing the operations to help counter-historical underinvestment in rural areas. Almost immediately after taking office, the Trump administration began targeting environmental justice and diversity programs.

On January 20, President Trump signed an executive order rescinding Biden-era directives on environmental justice programs, and another seeking to terminate grants related to diversity and inclusion.

In March, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin likened EJ programs to “forced discrimination,” according to the New York Times.

On January 27, a memo from the federal Office of Management and Budget froze billions in spending, including MaPTCC’s $10 million award. That led Montana State University to issue a “stop-work” order on distributing certain funding, which effectively furloughed most of the center’s staff, according to Williamson.

On February 21, the university received a termination memo from the EPA that said the award “no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities. The objectives of the award are no longer consistent with EPA funding priorities,” according to a letter reviewed by CPR News.

That same day, a federal judge temporarily paused parts of executive orders related to terminating DEI-related grants. According to the EPA’s website, 11 technical assistance centers are still operating.

“As with any change in Administration, the agency is reviewing its grant funding to ensure it is appropriate use of taxpayer dollars and to understand how those programs align with Administration priorities,” the EPA said in a statement.

Montana State University said it disputed the termination in a letter it sent to the agency on March 3.

“MSU's position is that the EPA terminated the award without proper basis and in a manner inconsistent with the terms of the agreement,” said university spokesperson Michael Becker. “The university received acknowledgment of its letter but has not received further reply.”.

Williamson, whose position was also terminated, said there was a growing demand for this assistance and for building relationships in more rural and remote places.

Richard Iron Cloud, a researcher at Makoce Agriculture Development based on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, said MaPTCC’s assistance helped his group receive a grant to document tribal elders’ experience with climate change.

Pine Ridge has experienced more heat waves, he said, and changes in wildlife behavior.

“Time is of the essence,” Iron Cloud said. “We need to get out and interview the ones that are still here, and make sure that they get their voice heard about what’s going on.”