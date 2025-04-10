Colorado Arts Spotlight: Sundance incentives signed into law, new music venue coming to Centennial, punk album from local artist Gregg Deal and more

On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis signed a tax incentive for film festivals that want to operate in Colorado into law, providing economic support for Sundance and other Colorado film festivals.

VENU, the hospitality group behind the Ford Amphitheatre in Colorado Springs, announced plans for a new live music venue in Centennial.

Local visual and performing artist Gregg Deal’s punk band, Dead Pioneers, is dropping a new album on Friday, April 11.

Elsewhere, the Longmont Museum extended its Picasso exhibit and the city of Englewood announced a monthly Second Saturday art walk.

Read on for your weekly arts and culture recap, plus find things to do and places to be.

Dead Pioneers/Gregg Deal The album cover for Dead Pioneers' sophomore album, PO$T AMERICAN, dropping April 11 from Hassle Records.

Local punk band fronted by Indigenous artist Gregg Deal drops new album, 'PO$T AMERICAN'

You may know Gregg Deal for his visual or performance art. He’s shown works at renowned galleries and theaters, including the Smithsonian, Denver Art Museum, Redline Contemporary Art Center and Black Cube.

He also has murals in Denver, Colorado Springs, and cities across the country.

Gregg Deal, Pyramid Lake Paiute artist and activist, painted the mural, "Take Back The Power," that overlooks downtown Colorado Springs in 2020. Deal painted the red handprint to call attention to the high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ people. In a series of paintings based on images from vintage comic books, Gregg Deal replaced the original words with lyrics from punk rock songs. Photo taken May 13, 2021.

But he’s also the frontman of Denver punk band, Dead Pioneers.

The band dropped its title album in 2023 and was surprised to see it take off. Now, Deal feels the pressure to make the band’s second album, “PO$T AMERICAN,” even better than the first.

“We're not just a one-off punk band,” Deal said. “We're actually working within something that has a lot of depth and breadth.”

Deal said he makes music with his younger self in mind. “I'm literally making music that has the voice and sound that I wish I could have heard as a young native kid growing up in a small white town in Utah – and how much that would've helped me articulate my own understanding, my own identity.”

Though the music is about the Indigenous experience in America, Dead Pioneers refuse to pander to audience expectations.

Deal said he’s worked in the arts for over two decades, which has earned him a “sense of artistic sovereignty to make what I want to make and not make what I'm expected to make,” he said.

“If you see us on stage,” Deal said, “I don't adorn myself with beadwork. I don't do a lot of those things — and there's nothing wrong with those things — but I specifically don't do those things because I want to confront people with the idea that I don't have to play Indian to be Indian.”

He also acknowledged the paradox of having a band with two Indigenous members and three white members, making songs about the Indigenous experience.

“I'm a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe,” Deal said. “Josh, one of my guitarists, is Mexican Indigenous. And then I got three white dudes.”

He said the band jokes that the “white dudes” are DEI hires. But really, Deal said, he views them as “treaty partners.”

“In an age where I think it's important for people of color to make things with other people of color, and maybe even with people from their own community, I also think it's important to rely on the people that you can rely on,” Deal said.

His work, from the visual arts to Dead Pioneers’ music, often stirs the pot.

“I wish I could tell you that death threats aren't a part of the game, but they are,” Deal said. “People not liking something that I'm doing or saying is just what it is.”

“Love my work or hate my work,” he continued, “But consider my work. I don't ever want to be in the middle on that because then you just walk by and you don't even think about it.”

Dead Pioneers will play an album release show at the Bluebird in Denver on Sunday, April 20. The band then opens for Pearl Jam on a four-show tour, followed by a three-week stint in Europe. After that, Deal says, they’ll make more music.

Eli Imadali for CPR News Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a press conference announcement that the Sundance Film Festival is moving to Boulder, Colo., at the Boulder Theater on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Polis signs film festival incentive bill to support Sundance and other Colorado film festivals

Boulder will be the new home of the Sundance Film Festival, starting in 2027.

To incentivise Sundance’s move to Colorado and to support other smaller festivals in the state, Governor Polis signed HB25-1005: a Tax Incentive for Film Festivals into law on Tuesday. The bill was sponsored by Representatives Monica Duran and Brianna Titone, as well as Senators Judy Amabile and Mark Baisley.

“I am thrilled today to sign this bipartisan law to support our growing film industry in Colorado that is captivating audiences, supporting hard-working Coloradans, and strengthening our tourism and economy,” said Gov. Polis in a statement. “As the iconic Sundance Film Festival joins many successful film festivals operating across the state, we are ensuring that Colorado continues to be the top film festival state in the nation.”

“It’s an incredible honor to host the Sundance Film Festival because it will solidify our state’s reputation as a destination for the arts,” Titone said.

The bill supports film festivals in the state but does not provide additional incentives for film productions in Colorado.

Venu Holding Corporation (VENU) The Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs.

Creators of the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs are bringing a new luxury music venue to Centennial

VENU, creators of Colorado Springs’ Ford Amphitheatre, have announced plans for a luxury music venue in Centennial.

The newly acquired site, formerly a Celebrity Lanes bowling alley at 15755 E. Arapahoe Road, will be transformed into a state-of-the-art indoor music hall, private rental space and restaurant.

The venue will feature signature VENU luxuries, including “Luxe FireSuites” like the ones at Ford Amphitheatre.

“Take everything you know about indoor venues and throw it out the window,” said J.W. Roth, founder, chairman, and CEO of VENU. “We have assembled a powerhouse team of architects, designers, and operators to deliver the ultimate destination in Centennial. It will set a new standard not just for Denver, but for the entire industry. Like everything else we do, this will be over the top.”

Will Hodgson, president of VENU, said “The market is hungry for premium spaces.”

Colorado has seen this shift in recent years, including the launch of the now-beloved Mission Ballroom in Denver and the fraught but busy Ford Amphitheatre in Colorado Springs.

“Music fans are no longer satisfied with simply walking through the front doors of a venue — they're looking for more,” Hodgson said. “We’ve watched a clear shift in preferences: People want experiences that feel intentional, exclusive, and elevated. VENU is leading that transformation by designing with the fan in mind from day one.”

VENU plans to close on the Centennial property June 1, with a team of architects, designers and operators ready to begin the project.

Courtesy Longmont Museum Visitors enjoy the Picasso exhibit at the Longmont Museum.

Picasso exhibit extended through May 25 at the Longmont Museum

The Longmont Museum's newest exhibit, “A Graphic Journey: Prints by Pablo Picasso,” has been extended by popular demand. The exhibit, originally scheduled to close on May 4, will now run through May 25.

“The response from the community has exceeded our wildest dreams,” said Museum Director Erik Mason. “This is probably one of the most popular art exhibits we've seen at the museum in a very long time.”

The exhibit features over 60 original prints created between 1923 and 1972. The exhibit showcases works from all three stages of Picasso’s career: the Blue Period, the Rose Period, and Cubism. It also explores the themes of love, war, power and humanity in his art.

From early etchings to lithographs and linocuts, the exhibit highlights Picasso’s experimentation with master printmakers such as Georges Lacourière, Fernand Mourlot and Hidalgo Arnera. The exhibit includes famous images and studies that reveal his approach to each technique, offering a rare view of his creative process.

The installation also features original ceramics created by Picasso, on loan from a local collector.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children 3 and under. Discounts are available for patrons with EBT or SNAP cards.

Blue Tile Gallery in Englewood.

The city of Englewood launches monthly 'Second Saturday' celebrations

Englewood is experiencing a cultural boom. From a new street festival to many longtime Denver businesses relocating to this nearby suburb, cultural momentum is growing.

“In response to this momentum, a community of business owners has combined forces to launch ‘Second Saturday,’ a collaborative effort designed to add sustained energy and visibility to Englewood as an exciting destination for art and local commerce,” officials for Downtown Englewood said in a statement.

The event will take place on the second Saturday of each month, “encouraging people to explore the area through art openings, pop-up events, open studios, and other curated experiences.”

“Just as we’ve seen in other successful creative districts, Englewood’s unique blend of emerging creative businesses and legacy storefronts is poised to offer something truly special,” said

Nicole Korbe of Nkollectiv gallery and EASEL studios. “First Friday is a strong driver for attendance to other neighborhoods in the metro area, and we wanted to do something a little different, so we chose to focus on Second Saturdays.”

“The City of Englewood has been incredibly supportive of the creative businesses that exist and are moving to the area,” said Hayley Schneider of SeeSaw Gallery. “Entities like the Cultural Arts Commission, the Chamber of Commerce, and others really encourage our efforts to collectively make this area the next great arts destination.”

Upcoming spring and summer dates are April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, and Aug. 9.

Explore a map and an up-to-date list of participating businesses here.

Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Thursday, April 10

The world premiere of “Field of Screams,” a Colorado-produced horror film. 8 to 10:30 p.m. at The Oriental Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $10.

Friday, April 11

Saturday, April 12

“I Know You Are But What Am I,” a thought-provoking and personal exploration of language and identity by artist Joel Swanson. Opens at RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver on April 12 and runs through April 22. Free and open to the public.

Multiple dates

Next week

Watercolor Magic: Blending & Contrast Workshop at Westcliffe’s West Custer County Library. 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 14. Free and open to the public.

Some groups mentioned in the CO Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.