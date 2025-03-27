Colorado wins Sundance Film Festival bid

Updated at 12:03 p.m. on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

It’s official: Boulder and Colorado will host the world-renowned Sundance Film Festival.

The festival will have one more year in its current location before starting up in Colorado 2027. Colorado’s bid beat out Cincinnati and Sundance’s home of more than four decades, Park City, Utah.

The festival’s board voted Thursday morning to move the marquee event to Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis and other elected leaders and officials are expected at a press conference at the Boulder theatre in the afternoon.

“Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish,” said Amanda Kelso, Sundance Institute Acting CEO in a release announcing the decision. “We can’t imagine a better fit than Boulder.”

The release cited Boulder’s “small-town charm” and “engaged community,” as well as its values as “a community rooted in independent thought, artistic exploration, and social impact.”

The festival will be centered around the Pearl Street mall and CU campus in Boulder, but will involve an array of venues in the region, potentially including the Stanley Film Center in Estes Park.

Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News FILE- The art deco style Boulder Theater, Feb. 2, 2025.

Sundance Institute, the nonprofit that organizes the annual star-stuffed event, announced last April that it was weighing whether to move to a new host city. Its most-recent contract with Park City is slated to end in 2026, and the nonprofit said it was accepting proposals from other cities interested in welcoming some 140,000-plus eager cinephiles every year.

In a statement at the time, Eugene Hernandez, director of the Sundance Film Festival and its public programming, said considering alternative locations allows organizers to “responsibly consider how we best continue sustainably serving our community while maintaining the essence of the Festival experience.”

To sweeten the deal, Colorado is offer up to $34 million in refundable tax credits to over the course of a decade. The bipartisan bill is in the final steps at the state legislature, but has met with some opposition from Republicans who consider it a poor use of state funding. The legislation also makes $500,000 in tax credits available for smaller, home-grown festivals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.