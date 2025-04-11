Listen: Denver metro’s housing market faces ‘price stagnation’ with almost 10,000 homes for sale

Homebuyers around the Denver metro have a lot more options lately.

At the end of March, there were nearly 10,000 houses and attached residences up for sale in the 11-county area. That’s a significant jump from the same time last year, when fewer than 6,000 were listed.

That’s according to the latest report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

If the trend continues, this summer — when home listings typically spike — could see more homes on the market simultaneously than at any time since 2012, when Denver was still feeling the aftershocks of the Great Recession.

Read the full story on Denverite.