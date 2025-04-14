Ex-deputy convicted of killing Christian Glass sentenced to 3 years

The former Clear Creek County deputy Andrew Buen was sentenced to the maximum three years in prison for the 2022 death of Christian Glass.

Buen appeared in court in an orange jail suit with his attorneys as Judge Catherine Cheroutes handed down the sentence.

“In my mind, this is about the homicide, that is and always was what this has been about — is Mr. Buen killed Christian Glass. And that deserves punishment,” Cheroutes said.

Buen’s family and supporters sat behind him on the right side of the courtroom.

The Glass family and their supporters sat with their attorney Siddhartha Rathod in the center of the courtroom.

Before the sentencing, there was more than an hour of tear-filled impact statements, first from Glass’ father, mother and sister followed by Buen’s mother and other family members and friends.

Along with the sentence, Buen lost his Colorado Peace Officer Standards & Testing certification and can no longer be employed as a law enforcement officer in the state of Colorado.

This is a developing story and will be updated.