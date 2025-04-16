No charges filed against Thornton officers for 2024 shooting that killed two

Three Thornton police officers involved in a car chase that ended with two people shot and killed won't face criminal charges.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said that officers Tim Fuss, Marc Faivre, and Scott Schilb were justified in the 2024 shooting that killed Jasmine Castro and Joby Vigil after a car chase.

“After a thorough review and analysis of the evidence, I find officers Fuss, Faivre, and Schilb’s use of deadly physical force does not present a reasonable likelihood of conviction, as such no criminal charges will be filed against the officers,” King wrote in her decision.

On April 30, 2024, the officers suspected a car driving in Adams County without a rear license plate was stolen and attempted to stop the driver. The driver sped away, and the officers followed him south on Interstate 25 to the 8th Avenue exit. The chase wound around Lakewood — the suspect hit speeds of 100 mph on Alameda Avenue — and ended in a residential area.

The officers believe the suspects had already fired shots at them. The investigation found that the officers thought they were in imminent danger when they saw Castro climb out of the vehicle with a black object — which was later identified as a Glock handgun.

Both Castro and Vigil died on the scene.