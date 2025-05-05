Spring storm arrives in Colorado, bringing rain and snow through Wednesday

A slow moving spring storm is spinning across the Four Corners region starting Monday bringing rain and snow to the state through Wednesday. The main surge of moisture will hit Tuesday.

Pueblo and Colorado Springs can continue to expect rain Monday before the system brings higher accumulations to metro Denver starting Tuesday morning.

Higher elevations between 8,500 and 9,000 feet will see light to moderate snow starting Monday afternoon before the storm picks up Tuesday thanks to colder temperatures.

“Across the Front Range mountains, we're generally looking at a foot or more of snow. Some places could be looking at as many as 18 inches to two feet,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Zach Hiris. That means roads in the high country have the potential to be slushy, especially near ski resorts.

The foothills are more uncertain with snow predictions hinging on how low the temperature falls while storm clouds linger.

The incoming storm has the potential to wipe out any lingering drought effects in the Front Range, but it won’t be the heaviest rain we’ve seen in recent years.

“It was only a couple of years ago where we had four or five inches of rain across the area in a single storm,” Hiris said. “This time around accumulations will be between one and three inches.”

Denver is expected to get just under an inch of rain by the time the storm rolls through the metro. Higher elevations like Estes Park and Georgetown can expect closer to two inches total by Wednesday.

Hiris said drivers should expect roads to be slick during both the morning and evening commutes through metro Denver Tuesday. “Especially the first little bit of rain where you're washing off some of the oils on the roads, it will be slicker. If you're in the heavier rain, just take a little slower and if you're heading up into the mountains, prepare for winter travel conditions,” said Hiris.

The storm system will dissipate by Thursday, making way for sunnier skies with highs in the 70s throughout Mother’s Day weekend in metro Denver.