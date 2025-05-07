CPR Classical Presents: The Spirituals Project

Singing spirituals together in community is a hallmark activity for the University of Denver’s Spirituals Project. The community choir’s mission is to preserve and revitalize the songs sung by enslaved Africans in the 18th and 19th centuries. These songs provided hope, gave comfort and uplifted the enslaved community.

CPR Classical is proud to present the Spirituals Project Choir in concert Saturday, May 17, at the Newman Center on the University of Denver campus.

This year, the choir will be joined by the Westminster Choir of Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church and the Denver Choir League for a Choral Festival.

Join CPR Classical’s Monika Vischer for an evening of community through song. General admission and parking are free. $5 for reserved parterre seating.

What: The Spirituals Project Spring Concert

Where: The Newman Center at DU

When: Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.