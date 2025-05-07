CPR Classical Presents: The Spirituals Project

Singing spirituals together in community is a hallmark activity for the University of Denver’s Spirituals Project. The community choir’s mission is to preserve and revitalize the songs sung by enslaved Africans in the 18th and 19th centuries. These songs provided hope, gave comfort and uplifted the enslaved community.
CPR Classical is proud to present the Spirituals Project Choir in concert Saturday, May 17, at the Newman Center on the University of Denver campus.
This year, the choir will be joined by the Westminster Choir of Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church and the Denver Choir League for a Choral Festival.
Join CPR Classical’s Monika Vischer for an evening of community through song. General admission and parking are free. $5 for reserved parterre seating.
- What: The Spirituals Project Spring Concert
- Where: The Newman Center at DU
- When: Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top of this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”