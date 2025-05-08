Crocs scraps earnings forecast as Trump’s tariffs roil economic landscape

Crocs, known for its signature clogs, pulled its financial forecast for 2025 due to the economic uncertainty from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“The new global trade environment as well as business and consumer uncertainty, has made it challenging to predict how consumers may respond in the future,” the Broomfield-based company said in an update for investors.

“Amid this heightened operating backdrop, we are withdrawing our guidance for 2025. We are committed to remaining transparent to our investment community, our consumers, and our customers as we work to chart a winning course,” the shoemaker said. ”

Crocs joins a growing list of companies telling investors they can’t give accurate projections about how much money they’ll make this year due to Trump’s scattershot tariff policy. Ford, Mattel and Southwest, to name a few, have all ditched their forecast for investors in recent weeks.

Companies are in the midst of reporting their earnings for the first quarter to Wall Street, providing a glimpse into how executives are maneuvering around Trump’s on-again, off-again approach to tariffs. Many companies have said the tariffs will make a big dent in their bottom lines.