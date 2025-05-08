Could the death of a Colorado father at Keystone Ski Resort be the catalyst for new chairlift safety requirements?

Updated at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The man who fell nearly 50 feet from a chairlift at Keystone in December has died.

Donovan Romero, 32, of Littleton, was tightening the bindings on his snowboard when he fell from the Ruby Express chairlift, suffering a serious head injury. He leaves behind several family members including his 8-and 10-year-old daughters.

According to the Passenger Tramway Safety Board — the state-run agency in charge of inspecting chairlift safety — the restraint bar on Romero’s chairlift was up at the time of the fall. Now, his family hopes his death will be the catalyst for change in safety regulations at ski resorts across the state.

“One of the most concerning aspects of ski lift safety is that, in many U.S. states, there is no requirement for riders to use the safety bar, also known as the restraint bar,” Romero’s family said in a statement on a GoFundMe page to cover medical and funeral expenses. “This lack of regulation stands in stark contrast to safety standards in many European countries, where lowering the safety bar is mandatory and enforced.”

In Colorado, guests are encouraged but not required to lower the restraint bar.

Any changes to the current safety standards for chairlifts in the state would need to happen either legislatively through revisions to the Ski Safety Act, or through a new mandate issued by the Passenger Tramway Safety Board.

The last time the Ski Safety Act was amended was in 2022 when the law was clarified to distinguish who’s responsible for the safety of ski area guests.

The changes followed a 2020 court decision in the Charlotte Redden v Clear Creek Skiing Corporation lawsuit. In that case, Redden sued the resort claiming negligence after she injured herself on one of the lifts.

Ultimately the court ruled in favor of the resort, providing all Colorado ski resorts with near-blanket immunity for such incidents and personal injuries when guests sign waivers for their tickets or annual passes.

“Keystone Resort and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Keystone Resort Vice President and General Manager Shannon Buhler.

CPR News reached out to the Passenger Tramway Safety Board for comment on Romero’s death and potential regulation changes but has not yet heard back.